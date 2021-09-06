Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $256,000 in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1,384.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,013,473.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,036,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,268 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,231. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FN opened at $105.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.21 and a 200 day moving average of $91.25. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.02. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

