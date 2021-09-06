Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 155 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 244.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 77,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $69.32 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $55.07 and a 12 month high of $69.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.