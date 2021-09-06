Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Crown by 2,292.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCK. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $111.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.56 and its 200 day moving average is $103.48. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.92 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Craig Owens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

