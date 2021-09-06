Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,552,000 after buying an additional 301,987 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 0.3% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,344,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,936,000 after purchasing an additional 55,384 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell stock opened at $158.39 on Monday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 121.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $1,815,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,443,118.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $6,409,427.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766 in the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

