Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $280,000 Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $257.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.93 and a 200-day moving average of $246.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

In related news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 244 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $61,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,370 shares of company stock valued at $340,405 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.