Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,576 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,524 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 16.8% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 262,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 37,689 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 426,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $16.77 on Monday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $852.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

