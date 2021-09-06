Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,502 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hanger were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Hanger during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Hanger during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Hanger during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Hanger during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Hanger during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanger alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $223,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanger stock opened at $23.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a market cap of $899.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. Hanger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $26.69.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.26 million. Hanger had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 58.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HNGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Hanger Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.