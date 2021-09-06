Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 117,350 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 77.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 117,350 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth about $608,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.6% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 94.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 29,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 227,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of DAL opened at $40.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $52.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.