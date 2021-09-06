Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $73.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

