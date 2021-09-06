Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 5,564 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,644,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,337,000 after purchasing an additional 232,265 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $42.51 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.16.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $961,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,080 in the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

