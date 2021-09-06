Contrasting Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) and Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) and Cummins (NYSE:CMI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Unrivaled Brands and Cummins, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Cummins 0 5 10 0 2.67

Cummins has a consensus price target of $278.18, suggesting a potential upside of 16.60%. Given Cummins’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cummins is more favorable than Unrivaled Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and Cummins’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unrivaled Brands -57.06% -13.14% -7.29% Cummins 9.52% 25.26% 9.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Unrivaled Brands and Cummins’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unrivaled Brands $14.29 million 5.02 -$30.12 million N/A N/A Cummins $19.81 billion 1.73 $1.79 billion $12.18 19.59

Cummins has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands.

Risk and Volatility

Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cummins has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Cummins shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Cummins shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cummins beats Unrivaled Brands on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the retail, cultivation, and production of medical cannabis and agricultural products. It operates through the Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production segment which includes cannabis-focused retail, cultivation and production operations. The company was founded on July 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets. The Distribution segment consists of parts, engines, power generation and service, which service and distributes its products and services. The Components segment supplies products such as, aftertreatment systems, turbochargers, transmissions, filtration products, electronics and fuel systems for commercial diesel, and natural gas applications. The Power Systems segment engages in power generation, industrial and generator technologies. The New Power segment designs, manufactures, sells and supports hydrogen production solutions, as well as electrified power systems ranging from fully electric to hybrid along with components and subsystems, including battery and fuel cell technologies.

