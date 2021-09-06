Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,150 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Natera worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $653,108,000 after purchasing an additional 194,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Natera by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,661,000 after purchasing an additional 315,811 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,972,000 after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,022,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,885,000 after purchasing an additional 195,279 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTRA. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $123.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.37. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $550,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,073 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $1,270,200.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,972.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,057 shares of company stock valued at $23,529,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

