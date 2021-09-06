Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells $439,350.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $439,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $40.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.50. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PubMatic by 254.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 355,417 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,663,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PubMatic by 1,562.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 161,827 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,968,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,432,000. Institutional investors own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PUBM. Raymond James raised PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

