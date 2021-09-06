Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Sells 1,930 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 1,930 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.95, for a total transaction of $631,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,850,676.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $328.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.56. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.90 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.04.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

