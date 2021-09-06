Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.86 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will report $146.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.77 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported sales of $83.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year sales of $514.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $485.54 million to $543.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $894.73 million, with estimates ranging from $837.40 million to $952.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $96.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.55 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $27.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is -153.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

