Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hudbay Minerals (TSE: HBM):
- 9/2/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
- 9/1/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$13.00 to C$11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/17/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was given a new C$14.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/10/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/16/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$14.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$14.00.
- 7/13/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$15.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$7.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.11 and a 12 month high of C$11.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.79. The firm has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of -20.47.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.02%.
