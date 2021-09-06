Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hudbay Minerals (TSE: HBM):

9/2/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

9/1/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$13.00 to C$11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was given a new C$14.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$14.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

7/13/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$15.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$7.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.11 and a 12 month high of C$11.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.79. The firm has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of -20.47.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.02%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

