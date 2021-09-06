Morgan Stanley Sells 3,790 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 773,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the first quarter worth $53,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 26.9% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 46,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 96.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3,805.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $9.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

