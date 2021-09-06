Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

