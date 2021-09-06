XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,431 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in XL Fleet were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XL. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XL Fleet in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of XL Fleet in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XL Fleet in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of XL Fleet in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XL Fleet in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Get XL Fleet alerts:

Shares of XL Fleet stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. XL Fleet Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $946.30 million, a P/E ratio of 339.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

XL Fleet Company Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL).

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.