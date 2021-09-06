Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 2,374 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Switch were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Switch by 747.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $26.04 on Monday. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $26.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $1,112,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,012,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,321,321.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 587,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,280,290.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 947,815 shares of company stock valued at $20,631,140. 29.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

