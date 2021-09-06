Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 11.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Maximus by 250.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 48,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 8.0% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 38.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Maximus by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $993,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,028 shares of company stock worth $2,603,351. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

MMS opened at $87.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.80. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.58.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

