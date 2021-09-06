Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,622 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,574,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

NYSE TRGP opened at $45.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $49.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

