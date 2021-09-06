Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EQWL opened at $83.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.79. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $57.72 and a 1-year high of $83.97.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

