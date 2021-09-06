Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Mustafa Ozgen Sells 5,093 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total value of $1,823,395.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ ROKU opened at $342.27 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.38 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.70 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $401.43 and a 200-day moving average of $371.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 42.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Roku by 6.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 28.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Roku Company Profile
Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.
