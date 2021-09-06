Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Mustafa Ozgen Sells 5,093 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total value of $1,823,395.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $342.27 on Monday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.38 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.70 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $401.43 and a 200-day moving average of $371.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 42.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Roku by 6.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 28.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

