GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $69.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.54. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. Cowen increased their price target on ArcBest from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.91.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

