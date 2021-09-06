GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 182,459 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Cerus were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 22.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 36.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 381,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 15.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 64,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 92,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $6.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. Cerus Co. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 62.92% and a negative net margin of 57.50%. Analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,231 shares in the company, valued at $663,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.