GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 15,513 Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,513 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Provention Bio worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 7.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

PRVB opened at $6.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 3.01.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRVB shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

