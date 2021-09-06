GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AZZ by 28.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 35.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $60,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $53.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $57.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average is $52.52. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.53.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 32.23%.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

