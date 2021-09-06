GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $369,000 Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNTX. Comerica Bank grew its position in BioNTech by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BioNTech by 0.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in BioNTech by 163.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

BNTX stock opened at $334.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.63. The firm has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of -1.59.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.62.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

