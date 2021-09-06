GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $369,000 Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNTX. Comerica Bank grew its position in BioNTech by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BioNTech by 0.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in BioNTech by 163.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.
BNTX stock opened at $334.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.63. The firm has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of -1.59.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.62.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
