GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 376 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of J. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J opened at $137.10 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.15 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

