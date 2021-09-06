GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,173 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Synovus Financial by 1,881.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 720,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,940,000 after purchasing an additional 683,663 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,976,000 after purchasing an additional 463,677 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $19,519,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,176.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 298,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,094,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,035,000 after acquiring an additional 291,210 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

Shares of SNV opened at $42.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average of $45.27. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.99 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.77%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

