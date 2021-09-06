Creative Planning Has $791,000 Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 127,047 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $2,769,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,504 shares of company stock valued at $36,941,301 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $502.13 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.62 and a twelve month high of $504.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $433.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.00.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

