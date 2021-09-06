Creative Planning Buys 305 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Creative Planning increased its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,270,000 after purchasing an additional 39,406 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 80.8% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 36.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,608,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,976,000 after buying an additional 339,399 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

HI opened at $45.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 26.96%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.