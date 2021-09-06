Creative Planning Sells 1,088 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

CCEP stock opened at $61.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $63.04.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.