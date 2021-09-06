Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,947 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,947 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $14,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITM. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 362.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 119.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000.

ITM opened at $51.73 on Monday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $50.87 and a 1-year high of $52.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.69.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

