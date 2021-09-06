Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 207,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $13,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 1,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,743,000 after buying an additional 126,128 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $62.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.78.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

