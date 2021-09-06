Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,231 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $14,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,396,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $632,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $26.52 on Monday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

