Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 106,611 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 32.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 220,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,611 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Shyft Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in The Shyft Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in The Shyft Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Shyft Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on The Shyft Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $630,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,262,962.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,411,700. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHYF stock opened at $43.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average is $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $45.08.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. Research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.47%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

