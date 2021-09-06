Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 425,801 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Landec were worth $8,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 8.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 43.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 79.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landec by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after acquiring an additional 92,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $10.55 on Monday. Landec Co. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $310.82 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $139.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.40 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Landec Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landec Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

