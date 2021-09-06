Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $13,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,544,000 after buying an additional 29,145 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 30.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 112.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 39.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at about $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $298.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $273.20 and a one year high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.86, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 189 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $66,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $66,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total transaction of $1,971,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,024 shares of company stock valued at $118,480,343 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.14.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

