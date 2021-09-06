Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 62.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,175 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter worth approximately $139,608,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 13.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,903,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,357,000 after purchasing an additional 933,466 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in iQIYI in the first quarter valued at $72,297,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 13.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,552,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,775,000 after buying an additional 302,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI in the first quarter valued at $31,833,000. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

IQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. CLSA upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.53.

Shares of IQ opened at $9.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.78. iQIYI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

