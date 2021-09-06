Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,197 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $8,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,449 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after buying an additional 1,518,429 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $676,092,000 after buying an additional 431,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,480,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,387,000 after buying an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after buying an additional 766,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $241.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $248.71.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. increased their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.45.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,535 shares of company stock valued at $5,201,698 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

