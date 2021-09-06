Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 94.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90,185 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,631,000 after purchasing an additional 231,080 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 580,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,750,000 after acquiring an additional 93,313 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 73.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,291,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,978,000 after acquiring an additional 256,965 shares in the last quarter.

EWC stock opened at $38.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.17. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

