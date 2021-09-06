Analyzing Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) & Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU)

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gaotu Techedu and Bright Scholar Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaotu Techedu 4 2 0 0 1.33 Bright Scholar Education 1 0 0 0 1.00

Gaotu Techedu presently has a consensus target price of $8.16, suggesting a potential upside of 159.05%. Bright Scholar Education has a consensus target price of $2.70, suggesting a potential downside of 20.59%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than Bright Scholar Education.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Bright Scholar Education shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Bright Scholar Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaotu Techedu -38.72% -96.40% -42.05% Bright Scholar Education 4.71% 8.30% 2.57%

Volatility and Risk

Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -1.29, meaning that its stock price is 229% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Scholar Education has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Bright Scholar Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaotu Techedu $1.09 billion 0.74 -$213.47 million ($0.89) -3.54 Bright Scholar Education $491.65 million 0.82 $23.51 million $0.32 10.63

Bright Scholar Education has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gaotu Techedu. Gaotu Techedu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bright Scholar Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bright Scholar Education beats Gaotu Techedu on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu, Inc. is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services. The company was founded by Mei Rong Yang on February 18, 1994 and is headquartered in Foshan, China.

