Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 396,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 31,632 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at $6,252,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 24,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $25.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.44 million, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.43. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $37.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a current ratio of 15.77.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory K. Hinckley sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $37,091.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,146.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $1,283,938.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,837 shares in the company, valued at $7,203,777.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,941 shares of company stock worth $2,432,866 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

