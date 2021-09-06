Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) COO Ricardo Cardenas Sells 7,989 Shares

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $1,208,496.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,706,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ricardo Cardenas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $798,900.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $783,188.30.

On Monday, July 12th, Ricardo Cardenas sold 4,936 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $740,498.72.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,716 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $857,457.16.

On Thursday, July 1st, Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $148.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.91 and a 12-month high of $153.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.3% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $2,139,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 262,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,063,000 after acquiring an additional 53,832 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.29.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

