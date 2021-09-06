Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Aegon in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aegon by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aegon in the 1st quarter worth $1,280,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aegon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Aegon has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $5.11.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

