Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) by 294.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,067 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 69.7% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 176,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 72,636 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 76.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,109,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 14.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $2.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 4.16%. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UGP shares. Citigroup raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

