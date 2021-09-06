Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 1,700 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,421,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,624,000 after acquiring an additional 404,263 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,936,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20,518 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,928,000 after acquiring an additional 457,872 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 59.0% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,352,000 after acquiring an additional 530,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,153,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,418,000 after acquiring an additional 65,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

AAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.24 per share, for a total transaction of $375,440.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 2,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.72 per share, for a total transaction of $98,464.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 63,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,365,650. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock opened at $39.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $40.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 132.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. Analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.