Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Equities analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to post sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $8.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $146.74 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $129.15 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

